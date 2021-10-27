Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.77. The stock had a trading volume of 161,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $460.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

