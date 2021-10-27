Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $62,851,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 185,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.