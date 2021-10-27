Amundi Makes New $161.21 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 540,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FDX opened at $237.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.12 and a 200 day moving average of $278.74. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

