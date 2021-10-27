Haverford Trust Co. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.15% of Ecolab worth $89,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

