Haverford Trust Co. Buys 27,196 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.3% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $193,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 447,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,659,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $241.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

