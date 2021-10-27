Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 12,793 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 550,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,659,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

