Stamina Capital Management LP Sells 70,350 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stamina Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,350 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 1.6% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.54. 44,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $255.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.