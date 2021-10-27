MBA Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $281.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

