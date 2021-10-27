Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 126,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 874.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

