Redmile Group LLC Sells 120,330 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 120,330 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,028. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.