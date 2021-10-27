Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Lam Research stock opened at $548.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

