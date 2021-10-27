Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,723. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.