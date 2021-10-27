Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.66. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

