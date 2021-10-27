Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $192.59. 19,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39. Chubb has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Chubb alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.