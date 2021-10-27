Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.94. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

OMCL traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,316. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $171.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,048 shares of company stock worth $10,001,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $119,344,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

