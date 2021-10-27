Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $62.96 or 0.00106975 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $69.24 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,805.22 or 0.99913874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.41 or 0.06725594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

