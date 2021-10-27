Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.750 EPS.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,103. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,485,838 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

