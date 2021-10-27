Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Cohu posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at $29,354,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $16,147,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

