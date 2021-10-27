CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $80.85 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,848,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,916. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $312.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

