NSI Retail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,589,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. 7,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,822. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04.

