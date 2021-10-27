Prana Capital Management LP Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267,153 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.