California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $358,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.26. 45,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

