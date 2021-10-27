Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184,681 shares during the period. The ODP makes up 2.2% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.33% of The ODP worth $59,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,467. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

