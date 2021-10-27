Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1,859.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,705 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $147.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

