Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $148.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,935.00. 203,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

