JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Decreased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.22% of JD.com worth $231,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. 180,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,132. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

