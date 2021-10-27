Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

