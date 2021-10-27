22,143 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA dropped their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

JD stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 173,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

