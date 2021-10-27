18,127 Shares in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter.

EUM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,664. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

