Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 1.4% in the first quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 318,079 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 40.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. 19,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

