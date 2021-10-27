Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

WMT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.21. The company had a trading volume of 126,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

