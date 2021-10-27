Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 4,611 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.72. 48,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

