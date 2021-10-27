Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $10.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.40. 168,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.