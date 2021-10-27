Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876,872 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Uber Technologies worth $212,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

