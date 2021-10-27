California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,680 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $261,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.28. 35,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,300. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $243.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.