Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $53.95 million and $5.92 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,805.22 or 0.99913874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.41 or 0.06725594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251,271 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

