$160.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post sales of $160.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $221.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $633.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $638.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $600.30 million, with estimates ranging from $587.60 million to $613.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 335,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 7,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

