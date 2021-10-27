Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 775 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.76. 64,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $297.40. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -345.88 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,067 shares of company stock valued at $73,853,753. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

