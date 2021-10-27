Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 52.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,471. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.