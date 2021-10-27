Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 9,805 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.47. 56,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,082. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

