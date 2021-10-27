Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $100.35 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,681 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises 1.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 1.81% of Pure Storage worth $100,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

PSTG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,116. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

