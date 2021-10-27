Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 84,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eaton by 28.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,140,000 after buying an additional 72,721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,242. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

