Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.83. 261,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

