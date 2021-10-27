Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 56,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,097 shares.The stock last traded at $74.31 and had previously closed at $77.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

