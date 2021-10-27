Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 9,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,054,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The company has a market cap of $973.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hawaiian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

