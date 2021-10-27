Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 233,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,928,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after buying an additional 549,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

