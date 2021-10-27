Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Has $12.53 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up 4.0% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $797.05. 3,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $693.75 and its 200-day moving average is $597.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.92 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

