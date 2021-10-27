SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,117 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,139,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.78.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $745.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

