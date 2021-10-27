Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Purchases 137,538 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 3.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $162,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 48.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 47.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

GNTX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

