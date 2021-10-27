MBA Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBA Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29.

